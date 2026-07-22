GREAT FALLS — A free program in Great Falls is putting kids and teens in a real kitchen — and the people behind it say the skills being built go far beyond the recipe.

The Future Chefs program is a partnership between the Great Falls Public Library and MSU Extension Cascade County. It teaches young people ages 8 to 18 how to make their own meals in a real classroom kitchen, facilitated by Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Felicia O'Brien at the MSU Extension Center.

(WATCH: Future Chefs — Great Falls program teaching kids to cook and a whole lot more)

Future Chefs: Great Falls program teaching kids to cook and a whole lot more

For some kids, the motivation to sign up was simple.

"Well. It's food, I like food," said participant Gannicus Arthur.

Others, like Mikhail Emelin, came in with a passion for cooking already — making dumplings and pasta at home with his mom.

"I sometimes cook at home with my mom," Emelin said.

And some found out about the program through their parents or social media. Claire Brandt's mom spotted it online and made sure her daughter knew about it.

"It came up on like Facebook or Instagram. And then, she screamed because I was in my room. And then I'm like what? And then she showed me the program, so I wanted to do it," Brandt said.

Over the course of the summer series, participants worked their way through a rotating menu of recipes — homemade pizza and salad, pinwheel sandwiches with quick pickles, and a final brunch session featuring egg bites and pancakes.

The program is free and open to the public and runs seasonally depending on demand. Space is limited and spots are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

For families interested in future sessions or with food allergy or dietary concerns, contact Great Falls Public Library Youth Services staff at (406) 453-0349, ext. 215, or at cmillsap@greatfallslibrary.org.

Regardless of where these kids go in the future, one thing is certain — they know how to cook!