Watch Now
News

Actions

Gianforte wins Republican primary for Montana governor

Greg Gianforte
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathon Ambarian
Gov. Greg Gianforte at his home in Helena, Jan. 16, 2024.
Greg Gianforte
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Incumbent Governor Greg Gianforte has been called as the winner in the Republican primary for Montana governor by Decision Desk.

Gianforte fended off a primary challenge from first-term State Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside with more than 77% percent of votes as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Watch previous coverage: Gianforte announces run for second term as Montana governor

Gianforte announces run for second term as Montana governor

Gianforte, a former tech-industry entrepreneur from Bozeman, served one term as Montana's U.S. House Representative and was elected as governor in 2020.

Smith said he decided to run for governor a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, saying he believed Gianforte hadn’t governed as a true conservative.

Gianforte says he will once again be joined on the ticket by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, an attorney from Great Falls.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App