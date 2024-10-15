Good Morning, Montana (Tuesday, October 15, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

Yesterday was Indigenous Day! Here's a look at how it was celebrated in Great Falls. Click here.

A Great Falls author has published a book about Hollywood's "Falling Horses". Click here.

What do the colored stripes on the Montana election ballot envelopes mean? Does blue mean you're a registered Democrat? We found out. Click here.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 15: A public forum about human trafficking will be held at Alliance For Youth in Great Falls (3220 11th Avenue South) starting at 6pm. Attendees will learn how to recognize human trafficking, and what to if you are witness to it. Speakers include Agent Jess Metcalf of the Montana Department of Justice, and Detective Scott Bambenek of the Great Falls Police Department. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Sandra Guynn at 406-836-7081.

