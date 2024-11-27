Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, November 27, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Light snow moves in tonight with a dusting to 2 inches likely for areas east of I-15.

Snow removal in Great Falls. Click here.

Cascade teen's design chosen for new Montana license plate option. Click here.

Homicide suspect makes first court appearance in Missoula. Click here.

Moose Creek murder suspect pleads not guilty to killing Dustin Kjersem. Click here.

COMING UP: SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm in downtown Great Falls. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Get Photos With Santa at the Staybridge Suites Hotel in Great Falls (201 Third Street NW) from 10am to 4pm. Repeats every Saturday till Christmas from 10am-4pm, with another event on Monday December 23rd from 10am-4pm. For more information and prices, call Melissa Dearth at 406-217-8712.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why do pilgrims pants fall down? Because their belts are on their hats!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!