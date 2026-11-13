Great Falls airport adds winter capacity as United keeps larger aircraft through first quarter of 2027

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Great Falls International Airport is getting more airline capacity this winter as United Airlines plans to keep Airbus service in Great Falls throughout the entire first quarter for the first time.

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Increased capacity at Great Falls international Airport

Airport officials say the change will mean roughly 3,300 additional seats in January and February, increasing passenger capacity by about 33% compared with last winter.

Airport Director John Faulkner described the expansion as both an opportunity and a test for the Great Falls market.

“Really, it's exciting. It's challenging,” Faulkner said.

United plans to fly the larger aircraft into Great Falls twice a day during January and February.

“This upcoming January, February, we'll be seeing this plane every day, twice a day,” Faulkner said.

The added seats mean the airport will also need additional passengers to fill them.

Faulkner said Great Falls needs roughly 10% growth in passenger traffic to keep pace with the additional capacity.

“It's got to be about a 10% growth in seats to ensure everything is full,” Faulkner said. “So it's a challenge on one hand.”

Moving toward larger aircraft

Faulkner said the change is also significant because Great Falls has historically operated as a smaller airline market.

Larger aircraft allow airlines to carry more passengers without necessarily adding another flight crew.

“For us, for our market, which is a smaller market, to be able to transition to these bigger planes that are more efficient, they use the same number of pilots,” Faulkner said. “It's a huge step.”

The additional capacity does not necessarily mean Great Falls will always be the most attractive airport for every traveler.

Travel advisor Taegan Walker said airfare is only one consideration when comparing airports across Montana.

“We're always pricing out all the different regional airports to try to find not only the best-priced deal, but also the schedule that makes the most sense with the best connections,” Walker said.

Walker said Bozeman often has an advantage when travelers are looking for particular connections.

“More times than not, Bozeman usually wins, especially when we're looking at international connections and such,” Walker said.

However, Walker said travelers comparing airports should also consider the additional costs associated with driving somewhere else, including fuel, lodging and the convenience of beginning and ending a trip closer to home. She says in some cases, Helena and Great Falls usually offer the most affordable prices.

For Great Falls International Airport, United's winter expansion provides an opportunity to demonstrate that the local market can support larger aircraft through traditionally slower winter months.

The Airbus service is scheduled to operate twice daily during January and February, and airport officials say filling those additional seats could help strengthen Great Falls' position when airlines make future decisions about service and capacity.