Great Falls, Cascade County leaders meet with legislative candidates ahead of 2027 session

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls and Cascade County officials met Wednesday with elected leaders and legislative candidates to discuss local issues ahead of the 2027 Montana legislative session.

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City, county leaders meet with legislative candidates

Great Falls City Commissioner Joe McKenney, a former state legislator, led the meeting. Topics ranged from property taxes and sales taxes to housing and public safety.

Jane Weber, a Democrat running for re-election in House District 19, shared her thoughts on housing during the meeting. She told those in attendance while out on the campaign trail, she met a constituent who sold personal items so he could afford to pay monthly rent.

Public safety was among the top concerns raised, with city commissioner Shannon Wilson pointing to a lack of resources affecting response times and the nature of calls responders are handling.

"Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to, I think, it's about 80% medical calls. And a lot of those involve mental health and addiction issues. Our police department responds to calls with addiction and mental health issues," Wilson said.

Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon said the city has traditionally had a strong relationship with its legislative contingent and emphasized the value of meetings like this one during campaign season.

"They're talking with their constituents, they're hearing from other local government leaders, and then things shift when they go to Helena. Because they're with their colleagues and they're looking statewide. And so it's just important to keep the local issues at the forefront," Doyon said.

Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs said lawmakers will hear between 1,400 and 1,700 bills during the session. While he acknowledged the volume can be overwhelming, he said local leaders are always available to help.

"But when push comes to shove, before they push that button red or green, they can always call or text and ask a question of, how is this going to impact my local community? And the same goes for the city," Briggs said.

City Commissioner Casey Schreiner, a former state lawmaker who rose to leadership in the Legislature, urged candidates — if elected — to maintain dialogue, show respect and remember the importance of local government.

