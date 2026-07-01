GREAT FALLS — Shannon Wilson has been riding motorcycles for more than 50 years. When she isn't crafting city policy, she can often be found on her bike — but a close call on June 21 nearly ended that passion for good.

(WATCH: Great Falls city commissioner and motorcyclist warns drivers after near-fatal highway close call)

Great Falls city commissioner and motorcyclist warns drivers after near-fatal highway close call

Wilson was riding up a hill on Highway 2, about 10 miles west of Glasgow, when a driver crossed a double yellow line directly in her path.

"There were double yellow lines, and there was a line of cars coming down the hill, and all of a sudden, a white SUV, a lady and a white SUV popped out from behind the truck and a pole camper about 50 or 60 yards in front of me," Wilson said.

The driver began swerving, and Wilson didn't know which direction she would go.

"She decided to head towards the shoulder, so I squeezed right in between her and that truck camper, and I don't know how I made it, but I stopped right after that and shook for about five minutes. And then I rode the rest of the way home mad because there's too many of these incidents going on," Wilson said.

The close call came just days after Wilson's friend Josh Fladstol died in a similar accident near Hobson on June 15. His widow, Melinda, is still grieving and declined to be interviewed, but shares Wilson's concerns about road safety.

On June 16, a driver on Highway 12 west of Lolo Pass was arrested after crossing a double yellow line and killing 3 bikers.

Wilson says drivers need to do better.

"People need to be careful when they're driving. They need to follow the rules and not cross double yellow lines. They need to look for motorcyclists because there's a lot of us out there," Wilson said.

Wilson also takes her own safety seriously. She rides in a bright yellow vest and carries tourniquets in case of an emergency.

She says motorcyclists also need to take responsibility for their riding, and that a moment of inattention can change a life forever.

"Stay off your phones. Don't eat while you're driving down the road. Pay attention to why you're out there," Wilson said.

Wilson says she hopes no one else has to go through what her friend Melinda is now facing.

A memorial service will be held for Josh Fladstol on Saturday, July 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Croxford Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Frontier Inn at 3317 Vaughn Road.

