GREAT FALLS — When Kevin and Jaimi Norrell opened Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts in downtown Great Falls in January, they spoke about wanting to create a space that brought people together.

“We want to love on people, have good coffee and pastries, and help the town grow,” Kevin told MTN News at the time.

RELATED: Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts opens in Great Falls

Ten months later, that includes allowing other small business owners and vendors to set up shop in their storefront at 512 Central Avenue.

“I got the idea probably about a year ago, because there’s a lot of small businesses even there that people just don’t know about, right?” Jaimi said.

She now coordinates Saturday pop-ups, intentionally scheduling vendors whose products complement rather than compete with one another.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Great Falls coffee shop helps local vendors reach new customers

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, that meant shoppers could find sourdough bread, homemade soups and Japanese sweets alongside their morning coffee.

One of the two inside was Heritage House Foods, a microbakery specializing in products made with Kamut, an ancient grain.

Keegan Robertson said his wife, Kelly, started the business to get more involved in the community after their family moved to Montana with the Air Force. Through her baking, she also hopes to bring more awareness to locally grown ingredients from the region.

“We like to be able to support local, and so we buy as much local and support the local community, as well as just trying to bring awareness to healthy foods that are grown here locally in Montana,” Robertson said.

Madison Collier / MTN News Heritage House Foods specializes in Kamut-based baked goods and homemade pasta.

He explained Kelly typically sells her products at local markets. But as the weather gets colder, having somewhere indoors to set up gives her another opportunity to reach customers.

“It’s a beautiful thing that she does, allowing small businesses like us that don’t have a brick-and-mortar to be able to kind of come and be somewhere warm in a, you know, the chilly time of year,” Robertson said.

Just a few steps away was Mocha’s, selling Japanese homemade treats. When Moeka Falls moved to Great Falls last March, she noticed a limited selection of Japanese and Asian sweets in town. Wanting to share some of those treats with the community, she set up a booth at the farmers market this summer.

She has set up at Little Light on multiple occasions and says the relationships she’s developed with other vendors have been beneficial outside the coffee shop, too.

“I think it’s really important to connect with others,” Falls said.

Madison Collier / MTN News Moeka Falls opened a stand at the farmer's market this summer after noticing a limited selection of Japanese and Asian sweets in Great Falls.

According to the city of Great Falls’ growth policy, approximately 3,200 small businesses employ 22,000 people, accounting for more than 75% of the city’s private-sector jobs.

For Norrell, one of the biggest challenges she sees among fellow small business owners is getting their names out. By bringing a few vendors into the shop at a time and promoting them on social media, she hopes to introduce customers to businesses they may not otherwise know about.

With the outdoor market season behind them, Norrell is preparing to open her vendor schedule for January through April.

“This is another just opportunity to be inside, and at least show what you’re offering,” Norrell said.