GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — A new coffee shop is officially open in downtown Great Falls, offering handcrafted drinks, custom coffee flights, and a mission centered on connection.

Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts hosted a "soft" opening on January 29th, welcoming customers into a space that owners Kevin and Jamie Norrell say was created to bring people together.

Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts opens in Great Falls

“Little Light is just a local small business where we want to bring the community in,” said Kevin. “We want to love on people, have good coffee and pastries, and help the town grow.”

The Great Falls location is the couple’s second, after first purchasing and operating a Little Light Coffee shop in Georgia.

Norrell says opening a second location wasn’t initially part of the plan, but Great Falls quickly felt like the right fit.

Inside the shop, customers can expect rotating monthly drink menus created by the baristas themselves.

Each month, staff collaborate to brainstorm and test new drink ideas, some of which eventually become permanent menu items.

“Our baristas get together every month and create the drinks,” Kevin said. “Sometimes those monthly drinks even become part of our main menu.”

In addition to specialty coffee, the shop offers coffee flights and mini donuts, including custom assortments for events.

The owners say their goal is simple: to create a welcoming space where everyone feels comfortable walking through the door.

“I’m just looking forward to serving people and making them happy,” said Kevin. “I love people.”

Little Light Coffee Co. & Mini Donuts is now open at 512 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.

