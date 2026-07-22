GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College MSU has selected Dr. Leanne Frost as its new CEO and Dean following a nationwide search that ended with a candidate already on campus.

Frost has served as Executive Director of Instruction and Student Success since 2020 and has held leadership roles at the college since 2011.

(WATCH: Great Falls College MSU names new CEO and Dean from within its own ranks)

Great Falls College MSU names new CEO and Dean from within its own ranks

One of her first acts after the announcement was attending a Rotary Club meeting to connect with Great Falls civic leaders.

"I was very excited. So I wholeheartedly believe in education, especially two-year education, because of the difference that it makes in our students lives," Frost said.

Frost said her tenure at the college gives her a strong foundation heading into the new role.

"I think that being here for the past 15 years gives me great institutional insight, and I have a wide breadth and depth of knowledge. And then already having those existing relationships with those inside the Montana University System, but also inside the community, are going to be very beneficial," Frost said.

The college has seen eight consecutive semesters of enrollment increases, and Frost said she expects that momentum to continue.

"Our enrollment since Covid has just continued to grow and we have the noncredit side of the house, the workforce training a validated skills that is just going to boom. But we also have seen growth on the for credit side of the house. So since Covid we have started the Substance Abuse and Addictions Counseling program, which has been something that's so needed in the community. Same with our early childhood education program," Frost said.

The college points to its Career and Technical Education-Validated Skills Training programs and partnerships with organizations including Goldman Sachs and the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Foundation as key drivers of growth. Frost highlighted the college's expanding industry relationships.

"We have had great, great partnerships and been able to work really closely, always with Benefis and Great Falls Clinic and Alluvion, the health care industry has been wonderful to work with. And now that's expanding more into other industries like Janicki coming in and the Sentinel missile project," Frost said.

Montana State University President Brock Tessman praised Frost in a press release, saying, "I'm thrilled to see her step into this role, and I'm confident she'll continue building on the college's strong tradition of access and opportunity for students across our region."

Frost succeeds Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

