Great Falls College MSU opens Early Learning Center to support student parents and future childcare providers

GREAT FALLS — On Monday, September 14, Great Falls College MSU opened the Early Learning Center, a resource designed to help student parents find reliable childcare while also serving as a training ground for future childcare providers.

Childcare on campus is now a reality at Great Falls College MSU. Here's what parents need to know:

Early Learning Center helps GFC-MSU students, staff with daycare needs

Dezaray Babcock, a Great Falls College MSU student and parent to a 3-year-old named Millie, said the new facility will make a real difference for students juggling school and family responsibilities.

"It's going to help so many students at the college who struggle to find childcare," Babcock said.

Kelly Chadbourne, the Early Learning Center director, said the center's primary mission is removing obstacles that can keep students from succeeding academically.

"We are hoping to primarily help students break down the barriers that affect them when they're going to school. So we want to be able to have a safe place for their children to go so they can focus on school," Chadbourne said.

The center, originally built in 2011, can house up to 80 children ranging from newborn to 12 years old. It has six classrooms — two each for infants, toddlers, and preschool-age children. While the primary focus is students, staff, and faculty, the center will also accept some outside community members.

The center offers flexible hours, and Chadbourne hopes to have it open until 8:15 p.m. by January. In addition to a regular schedule, the center also offers a drop-in option.

"We are offering something called occasional care. And so, for four hours is going to be $40. And they can do that extremely last minute," Chadbourne said.

The Great Falls Development Alliance's 2026 Childcare Feasibility Study found 70 percent of respondents said affordability was the top reason they would use a new childcare facility, while part-time or flexible schedules ranked second at nearly 44 percent.

The center currently employs six teachers, with the capacity to expand to 12. It also functions as a hands-on learning environment for early childhood education students.

"The early childhood program students are able to view into the classroom and see best practices in early childhood, and not interrupt the children's play," Chadbourne said.

For Babcock, who is studying to become a licensed addictions counselor, the center has sparked a new interest. She said she is now leaning toward a career in early childhood education.

"I do really like working with kids. And it would be pretty cool to be able to do my clinicals here with my baby," Babcock said.

Chadbourne said the center's child-directed philosophy is one of its greatest strengths.

"When you put children in charge of their learning, they do wonderful things," Chadbourne said.

The center is located behind the college at 1900 23rd Street South.

