Great Falls dogs splash into Electric City Water Park for Drool in the Pool

GREAT FALLS — Local dogs and their owners gathered Saturday, Aug. 29, for Drool in the Pool, an annual event hosted by the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department alongside the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Were you there? Try to find your dog in Madison Collier's report below:

Great Falls dogs splash into Electric City Waterpark for Drool in the Pool

The event is held each year on the Saturday after school begins. Once the waterpark closes to people for the season, staff dechlorinate the pools for three days before turning the fenced facility into an off-leash playground.

"Today we are at the Electric City Waterpark for Drool in the Pool, which is the coolest event of the year for all of the dogs in Great Falls," Laramie Smovir, Animal Shelter division manager, said.

Dogs could dive into the pool, cool off in the splash pad or skip the water altogether and explore on dry land. Smovir said the waterpark's size offered plenty of room for dogs with different comfort levels — and for people without dogs to pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the fun.

"You can't have a dog, but you love them? Come on down to this event," she said. "There are going to be hundreds of them that want your attention. They may be a little bit wet, but they're going to be wanting your attention."

Madison Collier/ MTN News A dog shakes off water during Drool in the Pool at the Electric City Waterpark, Aug. 29, 2026.

Drool in the Pool has been a Great Falls Park and Recreation tradition for years. Deputy Director Jessica Compton said since partnering with the Animal Shelter, the event has had increased visibility while connecting attendees with more pet resources.

"We get a lot of new people who come into town, and they're like, 'What can I do with my pet?'" Compton said. "At the end of the summer, we do a special day at the pool."

She enjoys bringing her own dogs to the event and seeing residents who might not otherwise visit the waterpark get out and experience one of the city's recreational facilities alongside their pets.

"It's just awesome to see so many of our community members come out with their dogs and interact and get to use the pool," Compton said. "Especially if they don't come here normally, this is an opportunity for them to use one of the assets that the city has."

Madison Collier/ MTN News Staff with Great Plains Veterinary Clinic smile for a photo during Drool in the Pool at the Electric City Water Park, Aug. 29, 2026.

For owners, the Animal Shelter offered free microchipping and engraved name tags. Fetch donated pooper scoopers for the shelter to distribute, and Scheels continued its annual tradition of handing out red bandanas to those who visited. Great Plains Veterinary Clinic was also on hand, along with local nonprofits Every Paw Counts and Mad Dog Pet Partners.

Participating dogs were required to have current rabies, parvo, and distemper vaccinations, which Smovir said serves as a reminder for owners to keep their pets' vaccinations up to date.

"This event is one of my favorite events of the year because it really just truly is unbridled happiness and enjoyment for not only the dogs that get to come to this event, but the people that are here as well," Smovir said.

Drool in the Pool is held annually at the end of the waterpark's summer season.