GREAT FALLS — Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that sent bullets through multiple rooms of a Great Falls home, including the kitchen, dining room and bedroom.

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Great Falls home under fire

Great Falls Police described the case as complicated and said investigators are still actively working on it. Police confirmed one of the two people charged is a juvenile and said they are unable to release additional details at this time.

Great Falls resident Dan Harvey was away on a work assignment in Helena when the shooting happened.

Harvey said nobody was inside his home at the time, including his two dogs.

“My neighbor across the street, she calls me and she says, ‘Dan, are you home?’ And I said, ‘No,’” Harvey recalled. “She's like, ‘Do you know you have bullet holes in your house?’”

Bullets traveled through multiple rooms

When Harvey returned, he found damage stretching from the front of his house into the rooms where he spends his everyday life.

Harvey counted 11 bullet holes in all.

He said one bullet traveled through the house and struck his refrigerator before ending up in the ice maker.

Other rounds penetrated walls and traveled into his bedroom. Multiple shots also entered the dining room, where Harvey says he regularly sits.

“Had I been sitting here, you know, at least three of them would've got me,” Harvey said.

Harvey said investigators used rods through the bullet holes to help trace the paths the rounds traveled through the house.

Those trajectories have left him thinking about how differently the night could have ended if he had been home.

‘Why this house?’

More than a month later, charges have been filed, but Harvey said they have not answered his biggest question.

“Why this house?” Harvey said. “I've driven up and down the streets and all over, and like, well, why not that house? Why not this other one?”

Harvey said he learned about arrests shortly after the shooting.

“I think it was a couple days later they said that they had arrested two kids,” Harvey said. “One had just turned 18 and the other one was 17.”

Great Falls Police has independently confirmed that two people are charged in connection with the shooting and that one is a juvenile.

Police have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the investigation remains active.

For Harvey, knowing people have been charged does not undo what happened inside his home.

“It kind of takes the safety out of your own home,” Harvey said.

Harvey said he does not plan to let the shooting determine how he lives. But the damage remains throughout the house, along with his unanswered question of why his home was targeted.

