Communities across the United States came together Wednesday to celebrate a milestone in American history, as a synchronized public reading of the Declaration of Independence marked the 250th anniversary of the document's first public reading in 1776.

(WATCH: Great Falls joins nationwide reading of the Declaration of Independence on its 250th anniversary)

Great Falls joins nationwide reading of the Declaration of Independence on its 250th anniversary

The nationwide event stretched from Washington, D.C., to Hawaii, with Great Falls joining communities across the country by hosting a ceremony on the steps of the Civic Center.

The celebration began with the National Anthem before community members of all ages took turns reading passages from the Declaration of Independence, recreating the public readings that helped introduce the newly adopted document to Americans two and a half centuries ago.

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"We're pleased to bring this event in honor of America's 250th birthday," said Connie Constan, the Great Falls History Museum executive director and organizer of the event.

Among the readers was Alysa LaPlante, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, who said participating in the event was both a personal honor and an opportunity to represent her tribe during a significant moment in the nation's history.

"I thought the energy was great. Everyone here has been just involved in everything historically in Great Falls. It's just great to have everyone together gathered to be able to celebrate the 250th and read the Declaration together," LaPlante said.

LaPlante said her participation also highlighted the importance of Native American representation in commemorating the nation's history.

"If you go back in history, not a lot of Natives are represented, especially with the Declaration of Independence. So I thought it was great that they allowed me to represent the Blackfeet Nation as a whole and to come out and read," she said.

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Organizers said the event was designed to do more than commemorate the anniversary of the Declaration's first public reading. They hoped it would bring history to life by encouraging community members to experience one of the nation's founding documents together.

As each participant stepped forward to read another section of the Declaration, the ceremony served as a reminder that history isn't confined to the pages of a textbook. Two hundred fifty years after Americans first heard the words that declared the nation's independence, those same words once again echoed through communities across the country. Including Great Falls.

