The conversation around data centers in Montana is not going away — and local leaders say the time to get informed is now.

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Great Falls leaders address data center concerns, including energy costs and environmental impact

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its monthly Knowledge Drop segment at the KRTV studio Tuesday, bringing together NorthWestern Energy, Vision Net, and the Great Falls Development Authority to address growing community concerns about what data center development could mean for Great Falls.

The first surprise? There is already one here.

"Data centers, they're here. They're already here. There's already one in Great Falls. Some people didn't even know we have a data center here," said Shane Etzwiler, community relations manager for Northwestern Energy.

That data center is Vision Net — a Great Falls-based company that has operated in the community for years. But as larger developers begin eyeing Montana, the questions are getting bigger — chief among them, will data centers drive up energy costs for existing residents?

Etzwiler says the answer is no — and NorthWestern Energy has already taken steps to make sure of it.

"We're not going to abandon our current customers just to serve this new data center. Not at all. And then the next question is, oh, well, we're going to pay for their large usage of electric rates. No, we have already filed earlier this year back in March with the Montana Public Service Commission, the Montana PSC, a large load tariff," Etzwiler said.

That tariff — currently awaiting approval from the Montana PSC — would require data centers to pay a separate, higher rate for their energy use, shielding existing ratepayers from absorbing those costs. NorthWestern Energy noted that Montana's regulatory structure, overseen by the PSC, provides a layer of protection that does not exist in some deregulated states where development costs are passed directly to current customers.

But energy bills are not the only concern on the table. Environmental questions are also being raised.

"Lighting and the night sky. Some of the concerns are wildlife and water runoff. And all of those things are exactly what we want to be posing questions to the partner," said Jolene Schalper, executive president of the Great Falls Development Authority.

Schalper says the GFDA's approach to any potential data center developer is straightforward — verify before you commit.

"Something that we say about people in Great Falls is it's not real until you can kick it. And so let's go kick it. Let's go look at what they've done elsewhere and see how they're addressing those environmental concerns," Schalper said.

Both NorthWestern Energy and the GFDA say they are not taking a position for or against data centers — only working to make sure Great Falls is informed, protected, and prepared for whatever comes next.

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Knowledge Drop monthly. More information can be found on the Chamber's website.

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