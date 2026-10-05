Great Falls man charged with homicide in infant’s stabbing death

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man, Nathen Colby Thomas, was charged Monday with deliberate homicide in the death of his one-week-old child and four counts of assault with a weapon following a Friday night stabbing at Countryside Village Mobile Home Park.

A criminal complaint dated Monday provides new details about the incident that left the infant, identified by family members as Aurora Rain Brasda, dead and four adults injured. Prosecutors are requesting $1 million bail. Thomas is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Cascade County District Court at 1 p.m. Monday.

According to court documents, Great Falls police responded to the mobile home park on Seventh Street Northeast around 11:24 p.m. Friday. A caller reported that a man had stabbed people inside a home, including an infant, and was leaving with the baby.

Officers found Thomas near the park’s entrance and detained him. Other officers found five injured people at the residence.

A witness told investigators she heard yelling before her fiancé went to investigate. When she entered the living room, she saw several people injured, and her fiancé told her to call 911.

The witness said she saw Thomas leave the residence carrying the infant. Another person recovered the baby from him outside, according to the affidavit.

Previous coverage:

Infant dies after Friday night stabbing

Investigators allege Thomas admitted that he intended to kill his child and stabbed or cut people who tried to intervene. Thomas also told investigators he was under the influence of marijuana and kratom and had used both before the incident, according to the affidavit.

Great Falls police announced Saturday that the infant had died. The police affidavit initially listed attempted deliberate homicide; Monday’s criminal complaint charges Thomas with deliberate homicide.

In requesting $1 million bail, prosecutors argued that Thomas poses a danger to others and a flight risk. The documents provided do not include a signed order setting bail or information about a plea.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral expenses for the infant and support her family.

Related:

Infant dies after Friday night stabbing

