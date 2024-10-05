1 person dead in overnight fire in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 10:37 a.m.) A second fire has broken out at the apartment building - reporter Owen Skornik-Hayes is at the scene:

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 8:58 a.m.) One person died as a result of a structure fire in Great Falls on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that firefighters responded to the fire at about 2 a.m.

It was at The Pines Apartments at 1701 20th Street South.

The fire displaced about a dozen residents of the apartment building, according to GFFR.

The American Red Cross has been contacted and is assisting the other residents.



The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

There is no word at this point on whether the powerful winds and downed trees overnight were factors in the fire; GFFR is continuing to investigate.

We will update you when we get more information, including any details about you can help the displaced residents.

