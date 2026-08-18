GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is getting ready for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

The 21st annual Fur Ball is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Great Falls International Airport.

The annual event raises money to support the adoption center and the animals it serves. Funds help cover day-to-day operations as well as food, housing, vaccinations and medical care.

WATCH: LEARN MORE ABOUT THE 21ST FUR BALL

21st annual Fur Ball to raise money for animals in need in Great Falls

“The Fur Ball is our annual fundraiser that we hold every year,” executive assistant Katie Ober said. “The funds from this event are what fund our operation. So everything from our food for our animals, medical care, vaccination, housing. It is really just what allows us to do what we do here.”

The center says money raised through the Fur Ball also supports medical treatment, adoption programs and community outreach benefiting animals and families throughout North Central Montana.

“This event is extremely vital to our organization as a nonprofit,” Ober said. “We rely on our fundraising events, donations and grants. So this really is what funds our center and allows us to keep our doors open throughout the next year.”

This year's Fur Ball will feature dinner, a silent auction, a piano show and a paddle raise. The silent auction will also be available online, allowing people to participate even if they can't attend the event.

MTN's Tom Wylie will serve as emcee for this year's Fur Ball.

For tickets, donations and more information about the 2026 Fur Ball, visit the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center's Fur Ball page.

