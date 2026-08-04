Tom Wylie is an award-winning storyteller, journalist, and communications professional with more than 15 years of experience helping communities connect through authentic, people-centered stories.

As a reporter and anchor for KRTV and MontanaSports.com, Tom has covered everything from championship moments and breaking news to inspiring stories of resilience, service, and community impact. His work has been recognized with a Northwest Regional Emmy Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation, honoring his commitment to creative storytelling and meaningful journalism.

Beyond the newsroom, Tom is deeply invested in the communities he serves. He is a board member for Special Olympics Montana and the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, regularly emcees nonprofit and civic events, and co-owns several local businesses with his wife, including the Great Falls Voyagers baseball club. Whether on stage, behind a camera, or in front of one, he believes every story has the power to strengthen the communities people call home.

Tom is currently pursuing a master's degree in Communication and Leadership at Purdue University, where his research focuses on trust, authenticity and the evolving relationship between audiences and modern media.

At the heart of Tom's work is a simple philosophy: people deserve to feel seen and understood. That belief guides every interview, every project, and every opportunity to help others share their stories. As his career continues to evolve, Tom remains committed to creating meaningful connections through storytelling, strategic communication, and community engagement.

Please feel free to contact Tom with story ideas or just to chat! His e-mail is tom.wylie@krtv.com , or you can follow him on Facebook or Twitter.

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