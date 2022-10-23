5K hosted for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, there are more than 260,000 cases of breast cancer in women each year in the United States.

While October may be coming to an end, and the weather is cooling down, that didn't stop people from making their way to Gibson Park, participating in a 5K walk/run to show their support for those who survived, those who passed, and those who continue to fight their battle.

The event, called Big Sky Big Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K, was organized by the Pathwise Group.

Organizer Colleen Barley said, "We're hosting this to support breast cancer survivors, and also those who have died of breast cancer. We're also here to support the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute. We're here raising some funds and making strides by running and walking against breast cancer.

Colleen Barley

Colleen was inspired by her co-worker Annie Brown, a survivor herself.

Brown said, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and had quite a lengthy process of surgeries and treatments. I received care at Benefis. I was just so thankful for having the resources in our community, and so this was a quick idea that came up, to have a walk or run, and also have proceeds going to a good cause. We decided to come up with this event. It was a little last minute, but we hope next year, it gets bigger and grows."

Annie Brown

After the event, there was an afterparty at MT Pints, which donated a dollar from every pint sold from noon-3pm to go toward Benefis.

MT Pints general manager Erik Mueller said, "We are big supporters of the community, and all of the runners going out in the rain and the cold. We just wanted to help support. A dollar from every beer sold will be donated to the breast cancer awareness fund, and it's just a way for us to be involved in the community, and give to causes we believe in. Obviously, cancer affects a lot of people, and we want to be a part of helping to turn that around.

Erik Mueller

If you were unable to attend the event and would like to send donations, you can email Colleen Barley: Colleen@pathwisegroup.com.



TRENDING ARTICLES

