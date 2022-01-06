Watch
A day in the life of a tow truck driver

Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 06, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Reporter Lindsey Stenger spent a day on the roads of Great Falls with Casey Pozder, a tow truck operator for Carnahan Towing & Repair - watch the video above.

