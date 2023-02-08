Watch Now
A look at the Great Falls Ski Patrol (video)

Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 20:14:41-05

The Great Falls Ski Patrol recently earned the the 2022 Outstanding Large Alpine Patrol in North America award - the highest honor awarded by the National Ski Patrol. Founded in 1938, the Great Falls Ski Patrol is one of the oldest volunteer patrols in the country and has worked closely with Showdown Montana in providing entertainment and educational opportunities for guests.

