Access Fitness in Great Falls is shutting down soon

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls gym is closing its doors after serving the community for more than 40 years. Access Fitness, located on 13th Avenue South in Great Falls, announced several days ago that it will be closing next month.

Due to complications that arose from the Covid-19 pandemic, Access Fitness had struggled to keep the doors open. With a large portion of their members over the age of 60, many had fears of going to public spaces, like the gym.

Greg Hall, the managing partner of Access Fitness, says the decision to close was not an easy choice to make: “Although we have staying power, it’s really super hard and our financials have just, with Covid, have just gotten so tight,” said Hall. “We had a lot of members willing to chip in and double their membership, they’d do anything, but it just wasn’t going to be enough.”

Access Fitness has been helping people in the Great Falls area reach their fitness goals since opening in 1977, and over the years, many members have become a sort of “fitness family.”

That’s why Access Fitness is encouraging their members and their staff to continue their fitness journey with the Peak Health & Wellness Center.

“We’re very fortunate to reach out and try to help Access and their members and their employees by offering an opportunity to come up here and pay the same rates that they're paying at Access, so a little bit lower, for the remainder of this year, as long as they have their rate card from Greg over at Access,” said Tyler Willis, membership director for The Peak.

Once Access Fitness officially closes their doors, their facility will be available for purchase and all of their work-out equipment will be sold or liquidated.

Access Fitness will begin their soft closing on April 15th, and will remain open for members to gather any belongings through May 1st. If you have questions, you can call Access at 406-727-8888.