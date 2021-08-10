Alluvion is celebrating "National Health Center Week"

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls is celebrating National Health Center Week with different events each day.

Erin Merchant, marketing director for Alluvion

On Monday, staff and supporters of Alluvion held signs and waved to cars passing by to spread cheer to the community.

On Tuesday, Alluvion will host a drive-through hygiene product drive at their secondary location, at 115 4th Street South.

Anyone who donates from from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. will receive a small “thank you” gift, and will be entered to win prizes. The hygiene products will be donated to local homeless people in need. Requested items include:



Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Lotion

Body soap

Face soap

Travel-sized deodorant

Deodorant wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Depends

Laundry supplies Please no aerosol items or mouthwash



To access the drive-through, enter via 2nd Avenue South, the southeast corner of the Health Department’s parking lot.

Alluvion will host a Patient Appreciation Day and a Staff Appreciation Day on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, Children’s Health Day, Alluvion will offer back to school wellness exams at Longfellow Elementary School and at their main location, 601 1st Avenue South.

Anyone who participates in the events on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday will be entered for a chance to win prizes.

Erin Merchant, marketing director for Alluvion, explained, “The purpose of National Health Center Week is just to engage with the community and remind them that we’re here and what our purpose is, and our purpose is providing access to care. We want to meet the needs of the community and we have a variety of services that do that so we have different events every day just to remind people of those services and to also engage with our community that’s so supportive of us.”

Here is the full list of Alluvion’s Health Center Week Events:



Monday – Honk and Wave day – Join the fun to show your support of Alluvion Health and Downtown Great Falls! Alluvion Health staff and supporters will be spreading cheer by holding signs and waving to cars. Drive by and/or join us at 601 Central in front of the Rocky Mountain Building from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Honk and wave as you pass!

– Honk and Wave day – Join the fun to show your support of Alluvion Health and Downtown Great Falls! Alluvion Health staff and supporters will be spreading cheer by holding signs and waving to cars. Drive by and/or join us at 601 Central in front of the Rocky Mountain Building from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Honk and wave as you pass! Tuesday – Healthcare for the Homeless Day – Alluvion Health will be hosting a drive-through hygiene product drive at their secondary location, 115 4 th St. South from 11 am – 6 pm. These products will be given to patients in need throughout the community. For a full list of products requested, visit Alluvion Health’s Facebook page. Anyone who donates will receive a small thank you gift and be entered to win a Yeti cooler and other fun prizes.

– Healthcare for the Homeless Day – Alluvion Health will be hosting a drive-through hygiene product drive at their secondary location, 115 4 St. South from 11 am – 6 pm. These products will be given to patients in need throughout the community. For a full list of products requested, visit Alluvion Health’s Facebook page. Anyone who donates will receive a small thank you gift and be entered to win a Yeti cooler and other fun prizes. Wednesday – Patient Appreciation Day – Stop in at supporting downtown businesses and receive food and drink discounts throughout the day! Mention #alluvionhealth on social media during your stop and be entered to win a Yeti cooler! Visit Alluvion Health’s website and Facebook page for a full list of participating businesses.

– Patient Appreciation Day – Stop in at supporting downtown businesses and receive food and drink discounts throughout the day! Mention #alluvionhealth on social media during your stop and be entered to win a Yeti cooler! Visit Alluvion Health’s website and Facebook page for a full list of participating businesses. Thursday – Staff Appreciation Day – Alluvion Health Employees work tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy. They will be treated to coffee and lunch as a thank you for their daily efforts.

– Staff Appreciation Day – Alluvion Health Employees work tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy. They will be treated to coffee and lunch as a thank you for their daily efforts. Friday–Children’s Health Day – Back-to-school wellness appointments will be offered at Alluvion’s school-based health clinic located inside Longfellow elementary, as well as at their main location. Parents can schedule a well-child exam, sports physical or immunization to get right in at Longfellow, or walk-in appointments will be available at 601 1st Avenue North. Anyone who receives one of those three services on August 13th will be entered to win a Yeti cooler and other fun summer prizes.