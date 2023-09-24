Annual 'Under The Big Sky Buddy Walk' held in Great Falls
In the video above, reporter McKenna Holman reports on the annual Under The Big Sky Buddy Walk that was held in Great Falls on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The event raises awareness and promotes acceptance of those with Down Syndrome and their families.
