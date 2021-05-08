Apollos University in Great Falls adds doctorate concentrations

GREAT FALLS — Apollos University in Great Falls recently added two new doctorate concentrations in their degree program

The courses are in information technology and artificial intelligence. New online or hybrid model classes start every Monday.

Robin Westerik, the chief academic officer for Apollos, explained, "Our programs are designed for business leaders, so this is some cutting-edge information that business leaders can use to take their businesses into the 21st century. It’s really exciting to have that here in Great Falls. business leaders don’t have to go anywhere to earn their doctorate and get that knowledge that they need to take it to the next level and enter the 21st century competitively.”

Students are required to be of master degree level to enroll in the doctorate-level concentrations. Though Apollos specializes in business degrees, the course work of the new concentrations can be applied to any masters degree with supplemental courses.

Last month, the university cut the ribbon on their new student center. They hope that expanding their space in their Central Avenue location will hit two birds with one stone: giving students a place to spend some time doing work, taking proctored exams, or relaxing, and providing an easier avenue for anyone interested in the university to stop in and learn more.

“It’s going to be a great way to connect with a student and give them something to feel connected to themselves,” explained Apollos president Scott Eidson. “When you study online, it’s tough to make those personal connections, so this is really going to be a gamechanger in that way.”

Now with the student center open, complete with a common area for students, accessible computers, and a full computer lab on the way, Eidson hopes the community feel will start to return. “One of our core values is community,” he explained. “We’ve already been connecting with other businesses coming by and walking in and asking us questions about it, what we can do for not only them, maybe for their children and things like that, so it’s been a great move for us to make those connections.”