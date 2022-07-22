ATF offers reward after pipe bombs were found in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The investigation continues into the discovery of two explosive devices in Great Falls earlier this month .

On July 4th, 2022, several agencies - including the ATF, Great Falls Police Department, and the Malmstrom AFB Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit - responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue South to investigate a homeowner’s discovery of two homemade destructive devices, or pipe bombs, in their residential backyard while mowing the lawn.

U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) spokesperson Crystal McCoy said, “Fortunately, he first realized there were two unusual devices in his backyard, and he wasn't really for sure with what it was. He did the right thing. He called the local law enforcement authorities, and it was quickly realized the two cylinder devices that were wrapped in the cellophane were what we commonly describe as a homemade device or a pipe bomb.”

The ATF is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the production and placement of the two homemade destructive devices.

The ATF said in a news release on Thursday, July 21, 2022, that the two pipe bombs were made of metal pipe containing nuts, screws, bolts, and other shrapnel. They were wrapped in cellophane with an exposed fuse. One device was about two-and-a-half-feet long while the second was approximately one foot long. Both were composed of metal pipes about two inches in diameter.

Neither device detonated, and no one was injured. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were in effect until the devices were rendered safe. The ATF believes the devices may have been placed between mid-June and July 4th.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information related to this investigation. Tipsters should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website .



