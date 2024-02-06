Backcountry Film Festival is coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — If you love celebrating and protecting the connection between humans and nature, then you may be interested in the Backcountry Film Festival coming to Great Falls on Friday, February 9, 2024.



Produced by Winter Wildlands Alliance, a national nonprofit with the goal of protecting America’s wild snowscapes, Backcountry Film Festival consists of ten short films ranging from six to 20 minutes, all of which elevate the Alliance’s mission statement.

“It really showcases the human connection between wild places and how grassroots activism is building in the face of warming winters through stories of stewardship and conservation,” Anne Jolliff, the field organizer for Wild Montana said.

Wild Montana is hosting the film festival as a fundraiser on Friday, February ninth at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

“Our chapters throughout the state hold showings for the Backcountry Film Festival. It's a huge fundraiser for us,” Jolliff said, “…it helps fund their work in the North Central region of Montana.”

Attendees will have the chance to win prizes from local businesses such as Bighorn Outdoor Specialists and Showdown Montana, all while supporting the conservation effort. Sierra Nevada Brewing has also provided beer for attendants 21 and older. Proceeds will go toward campaigns for the Island Range Chapter of Wild Montana.

Doors open at 5:45 PM on Friday, February ninth and the films begin at 6:30PM at the Interpretive Center. Tickets can be bought here: https://impact.wildmontana.org/event/backcountry-film-festival-hosted-by-wild-montanas-island-range-chapter/e553260 and at the door if they have not sold out online. More information on the Backcountry Film Festival can be found here: https://winterwildlands.org/backcountry-film-festival/

More information on Wild Montana can be found here: https://wildmontana.org