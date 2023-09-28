Watch Now
News

Behind the scenes: shooting a KRTV promotional video

Montana This Morning promotional video
Posted at 5:27 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 19:53:28-04

Ever wonder what goes into creating a commercial promotion video?

Montana This Morning hosts Ryan Gamboa and Maggie Reilly - along with KRTV commercial producer Andy Ashcraft - recently created a video to air on KRTV, and Maggie created a behind-the-scenes "making of" video for Instagram:

