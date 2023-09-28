Behind the scenes: shooting a KRTV promotional video
Prev
Next
Montana This Morning promotional video
Posted at 5:27 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 19:53:28-04
Ever wonder what goes into creating a commercial promotion video?
Montana This Morning hosts Ryan Gamboa and Maggie Reilly - along with KRTV commercial producer Andy Ashcraft - recently created a video to air on KRTV, and Maggie created a behind-the-scenes "making of" video for Instagram:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.