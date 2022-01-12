"Betty White Challenge" will help the Mclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center

The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls is honoring the late Betty White by raising money for animals.

The center started the fundraiser on Tuesday in response to a lot of people expressing interest in the center participating in the Betty White Challenge .

White was a long-time advocate for animal welfare, so after she passed away on December 31 just weeks before her 100th birthday, people started encouraging others to donate money to help animals, calling the effort the Betty White Challenge.

The adoption center posted on Facebook:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of actress and animal welfare advocate, Betty White. We are grateful for her lifelong commitment to making the world a better place for our beloved furry friends. She will be missed, but her legacy remains. We have received a lot of interest from our community regarding the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages animal-lovers to send a donation of $5 or more to their local animal shelter in honor of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. We stand behind the positive message that this challenge shares.

"It really just puts this warm feeling in my heart seeing how many people really do care. It's lovely to see something like this go viral. It's not the best circumstances, but it's always lovely to see everybody come together,” said Misha John, the marketing director for the Mclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

If you would like to donate online, click here . You can also drop off donations at the center, located at 900 25th Avenue NE in Great Falls; mail a donation to the center; or donate over the phone by calling 406-727-7387.