Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Bicyclist dies after crashing into parked truck

A bicyclist died after crashing into a parked semi truck in Great Falls on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
MTN News
A bicyclist died after crashing into a parked semi truck in Great Falls on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
A bicyclist died after crashing into a parked semi truck in Great Falls on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 10:40:22-04

GREAT FALLS — A bicyclist died after crashing into a parked semi truck in Great Falls on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The Great Falls Police Department said it happened at about 11:46 p.m.

The incident happened near the 700 block of River Drive South, near the Best Western and the Extended Stay hotels.

The GFPD said there were no witnesses to the accident, but surveillance video from the area was reviewed.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. The name of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

Responding agencies included the GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

The GFPD is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App