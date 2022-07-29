Bicyclist dies after crashing into parked truck

GREAT FALLS — A bicyclist died after crashing into a parked semi truck in Great Falls on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The Great Falls Police Department said it happened at about 11:46 p.m.

The incident happened near the 700 block of River Drive South, near the Best Western and the Extended Stay hotels.

The GFPD said there were no witnesses to the accident, but surveillance video from the area was reviewed.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died. The name of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

Responding agencies included the GFPD, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

The GFPD is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.



