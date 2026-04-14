Big Sky Reptile Expo is returning to Great Falls

Great Falls will once again host the Big Sky Reptile Expo. It will be on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Great Falls High School.

The event will feature reptiles, education, and family-friendly fun.

Organizers say whether you’re a seasoned reptile keeper, looking to add a new animal to your collection, or just curious about the amazing world of reptiles, this event is the place to be.

Explore a huge variety of:

• Exotic reptiles

• Arachnids and invertebrates

• Professional breeders

• Feeder insects and rodents

• Enclosures and husbandry supplies

ADMISSION: 11 yrs and older: $10; Age 5-10: $5; Age 4 and under: free

Click here to visit the Facebook Event page for more information.

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