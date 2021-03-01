Black Heart Coffee opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new coffee shop is now open for business in Great Falls. On Monday morning, Black Heart Coffee hosted its grand opening at 1125 2nd Avenue North.

Black Heart Coffee is the newest spot in Great Falls for a cold brew coffee, iced chai, soda, or energy drink, among other things.

“I really take a lot of pride in the coffee that I make,” said co-owner Kelly Wickham. “I locally-source as much as I can including the water, I use Culligan reverse osmosis water. As far as I know, I’m the only one around here that uses filtered water to actually brew their coffee and make the products that we sell and it makes a big difference.”

Black Heart Coffee also offers disposable electronic cigarettes and vaping liquids, as well as CBD oils and CBD-infused products.

They also have an app available for delivery and pick-up options.

Wickham said, “I deliver within 30 miles of the city limits, so seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., you can hop onto the app and order and pay online. I do have a minimum age requirement for anything that I sell or deliver. You must be 21 to get any of the nicotine products and then any of the CBD stuff, you have to be at least 18 to purchase.”