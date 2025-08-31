(UPDATE, 9:23 p.m.) The body of Wayne Hunt, who was last seen on Friday, August 29, 2025, has been found. Cascade County Sheriff said this evening that Hunt's body was found in the Missouri River and has been recovered.

Lt. Fleming of the GFPD and Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter - watch:

Body of Great Falls man reported missing has been found

The Great Falls Police Department issued a "Silver Alert" on Saturday morning, stating that Hunt was last seen driving away from his residence on 32nd Avenue NE on Friday morning, headed to Walmart on Smelter Avenue NE.

He was driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van, which was spotted at a pullout along Lower River Road along the Missouri River on Saturday afternoon.

Hunt was not in the vehicle, and the search efforts then focused on the river and surrounding area.

The official cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Sheriff Slaughter thanked the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Search & Rescue, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and his deputies for their assistance.

(UPDATE, 3:15 p.m.) Police are searching for Wayne Hunt in and around the Missouri River south of the Warden Bridge (10th Avenue South) along Lower River Road.

A person spotted Hunt's van at a pullout earlier in the day and notified police; Hunt was not with the vehicle and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Video from the scene:

Great Falls man reported missing (August 30, 2025)

The Cascade County Search & Rescue team launched boats to search for Hunt in the river and along the banks.

The GFPD is not requesting assistance from the public at this point, saying that "anyone coming to the river to help will only hinder the effort of law enforcement and CCSAR volunteers."

They ask that people continue to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see Hunt or have any information about his location or activities.

(1st REPORT, 11:15 a.m.) The Great Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in finding Wayne Hunt, 83 years old, who was last seen on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The GFPD says Hunt was last seen driving away from his residence along 32nd Avenue NE at about 7:30 a.m, and was headed to Walmart at 701 Smelter Avenue NE.

He was driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van with Montana license plate 2-76346B.

Hunt is 5'7" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and was wearing khaki pants and a gray or black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Hunt's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

