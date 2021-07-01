GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to Wadsworth Park on Thursday after receiving a report that a body was found.

Body recovered from Wadsworth Park

The Great Falls Police Department says a person found a man's body partially in the water at the pond on Thursday morning.

The GFPD says that the body is "not badly" decomposed.

Initial reports indicate the person drowned in the pond, but that has not yet been confirmed.

No other details have been released at this point.

We are working to get more information and will post an update when we do.