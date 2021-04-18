Boy Scouts gather donations for Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — The Boy Scouts of America collected donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank on Saturday for their 27th annual "Scouting For Food" drive.

Informational flyers were given to Great Falls residents on April 10th with instructions for the food drive event. Those wishing to contribute placed bags and boxes filled with donations on their front porches by 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Boy Scouts then picked up the donations and delivered them to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

“The kids get out, they put out flyers last week and this week we are going around and collecting food that people that put out on their porches,” said Ruth Fischer, co-chair of the drive, Den Leader for Pack #4143. “Everything from spaghetti sauce to pasta, cereal, all the good canned foods that are needed by the food bank to keep our community fed.”

“Yeah, this is awesome, I mean we’re really excited about having this back,” said Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank. “You know, it’s been a tough year for the entire world, us included, and so it’s really heartening and really kind of exciting to have this drive back again this year.”

While BSA members do their best to pick up all donations, sometimes one is missed. If a donation is not picked up, residents are asked to take their donations to either the Great Falls Community Food Bank at 1620 12th Avenue North during normal hours (7:00am-3:00pm Monday-Friday), or the Boy Scouts Service Center at 820 17th Avenue South (8:00am-5:00pm Monday-Friday) by April 23rd.

The sponsor of this year's Scouting for Food Drive is D.A.Davidson & Co., and the goal is 25,000 pounds of food.

