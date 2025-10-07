Bricks & Minifigs set for grand opening in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new store that aims to let people “rebuild, reuse, and reimagine” is opening soon in Great Falls. Bricks & Minifigs is set to host a grand opening on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 2414 11th Avenue South.

The store is owned by Brad Martinich and his wife, and is part of a franchise with more than 130 locations across North America.

Madison Collier reports - take a look inside the store:

Bricks & Minifigs opening soon in Great Falls

Martinich, who grew up in Great Falls, said he and his wife wanted to bring something unique to the community after spending several years out of state.

“We wanted to bring something back to Great Falls that didn’t exist before, something I wish I had when I was a kid,” Martinich said.

The store features new and used LEGO sets, loose bricks for individual purchase, and a space for customers to build or customize minifigures.

Martinich emphasized that accessibility was a major consideration during the remodel of the building, with wide aisles and areas designed for visitors of all ages and mobility levels.

“Every nook and cranny in this place, anybody has access to, whether you’re in a walker, a wheelchair, however. Everybody has access here,” he said.

Bricks & Minifigs also includes a small play area for toddlers and a community room that the owners plan to use for events and group activities in the future.

“I’m excited to see the creativity that’s going to come out of here- from kids and adults who used to build and want to get back into it,” Martinich said.

They will be open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to visit the website; click here to visit the Facebook page.