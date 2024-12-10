Businesses donate welding gear to Great Falls High School

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on a group of businesses that rallied to supply welding equipment and supplies to Great Falls High School.
Great Falls Public School District provided the following information:
Christmas came early for Welding teacher Zane Vanlieshout at Great Falls High School. He needed a few extra welding supplies so he reached out to a few folks. The next thing you know, pellets and trucks will be arriving with welding materials, tools and more.
The business partners involved in this Christmas Wish List Giving:
"ADF and Central Montana Works are grateful for the opportunity to equip schools with the necessary tools and industry training to set students up for success. Witnessing the fruition of such collaborative efforts with industry partners is truly amazing. It signifies our community's united effort to address and overcome current and ongoing challenges," commented Trevor Floerchinger with ADF and Central Montana Works.
- ADF
- AWG
- Gendco
- Air Gas
- Lincoln Welding
American Welding and Gas (AWG) donated flap discs, cutting tips, 660#s of dual shield flux cored wire, we also teamed up with ADF and Lincoln Electric to come up with tools and PPE for the students.
'We are so happy to be involved in this donation to the community to gear up our fellow students, anything we can do to be involved in the development of our future welders of Montana. We are committed to being a support system for students and teachers. Thank you, we look forward to the year to come," commented Sydnee Siron American Welding & Gas.
Our welding students partner with community on many projects, so this donation of supplies will continue giving us the opportunity to be involved in many ways," commented teacher Zan Valieshout.