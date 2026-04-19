Calumet Montana and Montana Renewables recently launched the Calumet Cares community giving program.

The Calumet Cares program prioritizes support for three key areas of impact: education and STEAM opportunities, support for first responders, and critical community causes.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Calumet launches community giving program

Eligible organizations may request financial contributions, in-kind support, volunteer engagement, or sponsorships based on their specific goals and programs.

“We’re proud to invest in the community we call home,” said Mariah Mandt, General Manager, in a news release. “This program reflects our dedication to building strong, lasting partnerships that enhance safety, expand educational opportunities, and support the wellbeing of our neighbors.”

The online application will be open April 1 through May 31, 2026, providing organizations with a streamlined way to request assistance.

For more information, click here to visit the website.