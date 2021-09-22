CCHD is offering flu shots in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Despite no lab-confirmed flu cases in Cascade County during the 2020 flu season according to the Cascade City-County Health Department, the agency is encouraging people to get the flu vaccine as we headed into the 2021 flu season.

According to the health department, there has been one confirmed flu case in 2021 in the county.

A walk-in flu shot clinic was held at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on Wednesday.

The regular flu vaccine is $40 and anyone six months old or older can get it. For $80 you can get a higher-dose flu vaccine, but it is only recommended for people who are at least 18.

If you have health insurance, you'll need to bring your insurance card. Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage insurance is not accepted, however.

Anyone with those insurances can pay with cash, check, credit or debit card.

CCHD Health Director Trisha Gardner reminds people the flu shot does not protect from COVID and vice-versa: "We anticipated with the reduction in use of masks and things that we would see flu come back again this year, that we would see more cases, and I believe we're starting to see the start of that."

On September 30, there will be a drive-thru flu clinic at the ExpoPark from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone 18 and older.