Cellular Plus is collecting donations for student backpacks

GREAT FALLS — The start of a new school year is just around the corner and Cellular Plus in Great Falls is helping out this year with another backpack giveaway.

Cellular Plus is collecting donations for back-to-school backpacks

There have already been 50 donations and they expect to exceed 2019 and 2020 numbers. Every eight dollars is a backpack donation.

They don’t have a specific number in mind they want to reach - they just want to help as many families as possible to get them and give the students the supplies they need for the coming school year.

“Even if it helps just one mom or one dad trying to get more school stuff… that’s a huge impact on people,” said Jennifer Sickafoose, manager of the Cellular Plus store at 701 3rd Street NW.

You can make a donation at the Northwest location across from the fairgrounds, or the 10th Avenue South location connected to Starbucks in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot.

