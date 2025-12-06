The annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls brought families and community members together for a festive celebration, featuring new attractions and longtime traditions.

At the Civic Center, Swapa-Rama made its debut as part of the event, with vendors setting up a Christmas flea market. Jessica Deez, the coordinator, expressed excitement about joining the celebration.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Christmas Stroll brings community together for holiday tradition

"I love this, this is our first year. So it's super, super exciting. Love being a part of the Christmas Stroll. Love so many businesses downtown are just amazing. A lot of my friends have businesses downtown, so I'm really glad to be here," Deez said.

The event drew families looking for holiday activities and community connection. Great Falls resident Shaun Drouet highlighted how the stroll serves as a gathering point for the community.

"It's fun. It's a nice time to get out of the house with, with the family, you know, get the kids out there, let them kind of wear themselves out. You know, it brings the town closer together as a whole. You know, it just kind of sets the tone for the month, you know, and hopefully for the holidays," Drouet said.

For some attendees, the Christmas Stroll represents a decades-long tradition.

MTN News

Luke Skinner has been participating since childhood and takes pride in his festive attire.

"I been great coming here since I was a kid. I'm 48 years old, and this is my fifth year dressing up in my Santa Claus getup along with this trench coat. And oh, boy, I'm loving it," Skinner said.

The event serves as more than just holiday entertainment for many families. Drouet emphasized how the Christmas Stroll creates lasting memories that span generations.

"It's memories. It's stuff that they're going to be able to look back on. It's things they're going to think about. I mean, I did it with my parents, and so now I get to do it with my kids. So, it definitely lasts it definitely makes it an impression," Drouet said.

The celebration also featured KRTV staff taking the Polar Plunge as part of the festivities.