City of Great Falls releases leaf pickup schedule

The City of Great Falls Leaf Pickup Program in the Boulevard District will begin on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 and run through Friday, November 22, 2024.

A news release says that area schedules will be followed, but are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, personnel availability or unforeseeable emergencies. All schedule changes will be posted on the City website (link) and the Park & Recreation Facebook page (link).

A new interactive Boulevard District tracking map is available this year - click here. The map will allow people to see up-to-date routes that have been completed by the crews and the area they are currently working in.

There are changes to this year’s Leaf Pickup Schedule. For residents within the Boulevard District, the Natural Resources Division will vacuum leaves from the boulevards. The City Street Division will be sweeping streets in conjunction with the leaf pickup.

There will be no manual raking done this year. Place your leaf piles closest to the street side of your boulevard residence. Do not place leaves towards the sidewalk or in the street gutter. Do not place leaves around parked vehicles, as the new machines need a minimum of two feet of clearance around any obstacle.



To avoid obstructing traffic or clogging storm drains, residents are asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard next to the curb and not in the street gutter. If leaf piles are placed in street gutters, then rain, snow, and vehicles driving on the piles make it impossible to pick up the leaves.

Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste cause damage to the equipment and will not be picked up. Please arrange for pickup of those items with your sanitation provider.

Please have all leaves raked out to the boulevard by 7 a.m. on the morning of your scheduled pickup day. If leaves are not ready when crews go through scheduled areas, the crews and vehicles will not backtrack for collection that same day.

Under normal conditions, the Forestry Division operates the annual Leaf Pickup Program with three operating crews. Due to being under-staffed this year, the program will be managed under two crews.

Due to this change, if your residence is located on the left hand side of a one-way in any of the areas, your residence will not follow the posted schedule. These addresses will be picked up intermittently throughout the Leaf Pickup schedule, due to the complexity of the equipment.

Please remove vehicles from the street and avenue on the scheduled pickup day to allow for vacuuming as well as street sweeping. Hours of Forestry crew operation are 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

