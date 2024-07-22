'Coins For A Cause' aims to reduce pan-handling in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tommy Lynch reports on the "Coins For A Cause" program in Great Falls.



Coins For A Cause was created by The Downtown Safety Alliance in December 2012. Donations collected from containers set up in various downtown businesses are collected annually and given to an organization that provides direct services and resources to people in need, with the goal of reducing pan-handling.

Donating spare change to Coins For A Cause is aimed at curbing panhandling, supporting Great Falls organizations and businesses, and providing assistance to those in need.

