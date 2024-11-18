Coming up: 2024 Parade Of Lights and Downtown Christmas Stroll

Downtown Great Falls will once again be host to two holiday traditions in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, November 30, kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

And on Friday, December 6, celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

Each year, an official Stroll button is created to highlight a chosen theme. This year's theme is "Holiday Luau,” created by Ellyse's Studio Arts. The Christmas Stroll buttons are now on sale for $5; click here for details on where you can buy one, and the list of this year's prizes.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1: The American Legion Hall in Power will host its annual Holiday Festival from 4pm to 6:30pm at 404 Central Avenue. Featuring games and Santa's workshop for children, Wacky Cake Walk, and Pop Ring Toss as well as a coloring contest ahead of time. Two lucky kids will win stockings stuffed with goodies! A Holiday Gift Bag filled with "must have" items will be raffled. Tickets are $1 each or 6/$5. There will be caroling followed by a complete Fiesta Enchilada Dinner for $5 a plate! The evening will be topped off with a visit from, you guessed it, Santa! For more information, call Suze Snellman at 406-463-2399.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5: Trinitas Chapel at the University of Providence will host Lessons and Carols from 7pm to 8pm. Enjoy an evening on Christmas Carols along with the telling of the Christmas story. For more information, call Kody Diekhans at 406-791-5202.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Come enjoy a Community Holiday Party at the Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) from 5pm to 8pm. We will have an ugly sweater contest, arts & crafts, and games & prizes on December 7, 2024 from 5-8 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. $5 entry for children ages 1-18. Adults and infants are free. For more information, call Alex Tyler at 406-771-9299 or click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Come enjoy the Sun River Winter Market from 9am to 3pm at the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department (14 Ramble Inn Road). This is a Fundraising event for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. Come get your shopping done! We will have a variety of Craft Vendors, Vintage/Antique sellers and Home Based businesses. Take pictures with Santa in front of the fire truck from 11-12. For more information, call Laura Carlsson at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Ulm School will host a Christmas Bazaar & Scholastic Book Fair from 9am to 2pm. Admission is free. There will be vendor and craft booths. For more information, call Kayla Taecker at 970-566-0854.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm to 8pm at the Fairfield Community Hall. It begins at 4:00 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Mayor Loren Tacke. Make your way through town by visiting Mountain View Co-Op, Fairfield Drug, Fairfield Library, and Willy the Train to receive a Passport! The Community Hall will have food, vendors, kids craft table, a special area for kids to shop at the "North Pole", and professional photos with Santa by Kelcy Bouma! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267 or click here.