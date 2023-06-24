Coming up: another 'Movie in the Park' in Great Falls

Great Falls Park & Recreation will host a "Movie In The Park" on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The featured movie this time is "Minions: The Rise of Gru."

There will also be fun activities for kids, including face-painting, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The movie is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 p.m. (as soon as it is dark enough) in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The animated PG-13 movie was a box-office smash when it was released in 2022, grossing more than $900 million.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

Looking for more fun things to do? Click here!



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter