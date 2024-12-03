Coming up: Christmas Solstice Arts & Crafts Show

In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Kris Landon and Dorri Holzheimer about the upcoming Christmas Solstice Arts and Crafts Show. It will be at Holiday Village Mall (lower level) on Saturday and Sunday (December 7-8) from 10am to 5pm. There will be scores of vendors from across Montana. There will also be live entertainment from performers and singers, and Santa Claus and the Grinch will make appearances. Admission is free. For more information, call at 406-750-5566, or click here.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4: Come enjoy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Mansfield Center in the Civic Center starting at 7:30pm. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life. For more information and tickets, click here.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5: Trinitas Chapel at the University of Providence will host Lessons and Carols from 7pm to 8pm. Enjoy an evening on Christmas Carols along with the telling of the Christmas story. For more information, call Kody Diekhans at 406-791-5202.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6: Celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Come enjoy a Community Holiday Party at the Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) from 5pm to 8pm. We will have an ugly sweater contest, arts & crafts, and games & prizes on December 7, 2024 from 5-8 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. $5 entry for children ages 1-18. Adults and infants are free. For more information, call Alex Tyler at 406-771-9299 or click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Come enjoy the Sun River Winter Market from 9am to 3pm at the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department (14 Ramble Inn Road). This is a Fundraising event for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. Come get your shopping done! We will have a variety of Craft Vendors, Vintage/Antique sellers and Home Based businesses. Take pictures with Santa in front of the fire truck from 11-12. For more information, call Laura Carlsson at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Ulm School will host a Christmas Bazaar & Scholastic Book Fair from 9am to 2pm. Admission is free. There will be vendor and craft booths. For more information, call Kayla Taecker at 970-566-0854.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: The community of Belt will host its annual Christmas Stroll. 9:00 am: Kick off the day from 9:00am - 12:00pm with Breakfast with Santa at Belt School, where kiddos can enjoy a yummy meal, activities/crafts and meet Santa! Following at 1:00pm - 5:00pm, vendor market at local businesses for unique gifts; snap a photo with Santa at the Belt Performing Arts Center; coffee and cocoa drinks, a basket raffle, and ornament decorating at Belt Valley Bank; silent auction for your favorite tree at the Festival of Trees. Following at 5:30pm, gather with other revelers and excited kiddos in the Little Park at Castner Square for the grand Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa himself! No admission charges at any of the participating venues. For full schedule and more information, click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Holiday Inn (1100 Fifth Street South) in Great Falls will host Cattlemen's Day starting at 9am. The event is free and open to all. Topics will include: federal and Montana county agencies; the future of independent agriculture; strategies to improve profitability through improved cattle efficiency, and a presentation from the Montana Department of Livestock. To RSVP or for more information, call 406-467-2251 or click here.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 8: The Great Falls Symphony presents Christmas-Holiday Favorites from 3pm to 4:30pm at the Mansfield Center in the Civic Center. The centerpiece of our annual holiday concert is the perennial favorite Suite from The Nutcracker. As usual, our Symphonic Choir will be with the orchestra as we surround The Nutcracker with familiar carols and seasonal delights, including our traditional guest-conducted Sleigh Ride. For more information call 406-453-4102 or click here.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 8: Come enjoy Christmas Open House at the Brother Van House Museum (113 Sixth Street North, Great Falls) from 1pm to 4pm. Join us for a step back in time and experience what a home might have looked like for Christmas in the 1910s. Tour the museum house as it’s all “decked out” for the holidays. After your free tour join us for cookies, a cup of tea, or hot apple cider. Parking is available on the street or in the church parking lot. For more information, call Maryellen Bindel at 406-868-8260.

MONDAY DECEMBER 9: Alliance For Youth will host a blood donation drive from 2pm to 6:30pm at 3220 11th Avenue South in Great Falls. Your donation can help save lives, and every pint makes a difference. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to ensure a smooth experience. Give the gift of life this holiday season and help us make a positive impact in our community! To register in advance, click here. For more information, call Beth Price Morrison at 406-952-0468.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm to 8pm at the Fairfield Community Hall. It begins at 4:00 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Mayor Loren Tacke. Make your way through town by visiting Mountain View Co-Op, Fairfield Drug, Fairfield Library, and Willy the Train to receive a Passport! The Community Hall will have food, vendors, kids craft table, a special area for kids to shop at the "North Pole", and professional photos with Santa by Kelcy Bouma! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267 or click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Come enjoy the Snow Moon Indian Market from 10am to 4pm at the Little Shell Cultural Center (1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls). Native-made jewelry, crafts, and baked goods. Silent auction items, Give-a-ways, 50/50 Raffle, and $7 Chili and cornbread lunch (served all day). For more information, call Alisa Herodes at 406-868-7980.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Sons of Norway/Lodsen Lodge will host its annual Bake Sale starting at 9am. Lefse, rosettes, and other treats will be available for purchase at $10.00 per package. We are sold out very quickly, so please plan on being there early. Sons of Norway is at 1314 Seventh Street South in Great Falls, MT. We are a non-profit organization and proceeds go towards supporting local non-profit organizations and an education scholarship fund. For more information, call Garla Boland at 406-788-7509.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Montana ExpoPark will host the Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am to 5pm inside Exhibition Hall. We have 70+ vendors this year with something for everyone on that Christmas list. Bring your bestie and come hang out with us. Free admission.