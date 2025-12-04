Coming up: Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll

The annual Downtown Great Falls Christmas Stroll will be on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5pm until 9pm.

The annual celebration features numerous attractions - arts and food vendors, music, and the Polar Plunge at 7 p.m. at Fourth Street and Central Avenue.

The Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Montana by having participants raise donations in exchange for plunging into a freezing pool of water.

Visitors can buy a $5 Christmas Stroll button at numerous downtown businesses to enter for various prizes, including a downtown "staycation," which features a one-night stay at Hotel Arvon, brunch at the Sip ‘n Dip, lunch at Fire Pizza, dinner at Magpie, a gift card from The Newberry, a gift card from Broke Axe Throwing, and two tickets to the Great Falls Symphony.

Other prize sponsors include Dragonfly Dry Goods, MyViola Floral, In Cahoots For Tea, Life In Bloom, Mighty Mo Brew Pub, Club Cigar, Escape The Falls, City Bar, Studio Montage/The Mint at Montage, Brush Crazy, Cassiopeia Books, Pizazz, Daydream Boutique, Hi-Line Climbing Center, Inge’s Fashions, and Hometana.

The 2025 Christmas Stroll button was designed by Julia Weir of Julia Rose Artwork.

