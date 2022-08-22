Coming up: "Drool In The Pool"

The 2022 Drool In The Pool for dogs will be on Saturday, August 27th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Electric City Water Park. The annual event signals the end of the summer season at the water park.

Dogs will be able to beat the heat and cool off in the pools with their fellow puppers, and will also be able to bob for hot dogs, do some “peanut butter painting,” and even get microchipped for free, thanks to this year’s sponsors.

The entry fee is $5 per animal and $2 per human. All animals must be socialized/friendly and have proof of vaccinations.

Patty Rearden, deputy director of the Great Falls Park & Recreation department, said in a news release: “Once the families are done using the pool it goes to the dogs – and they have a great time. Whether you bring your dog or are just a spectator it is a joy to see the pups play together and having such a great time.”

There will also be fun activities for the people that attend, including making “indestructible” rope toys, learning leash tips, and meeting with animal friendly vendors.

“We have some really fun things planned for both animals and people,” said Laramie Smovir, the volunteer coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. “From a ‘follow your nose’ scavenger hunt to an opportunity to dunk an animal control officer. It should be a fun Saturday afternoon for everyone.”



TRENDING ARTICLES

