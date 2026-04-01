Families across Great Falls are preparing for one of the city's favorite spring traditions—a massive community Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be at Lions Park (2701 10th Avenue South). People are encouraged to arrive early, as the hunt will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Coming up: Easter Egg Hunt at Lions Park

Egg hunters can expect 10,000 eggs hidden across various age-grouped areas, craft activities with the Great Falls Public Library, registration opportunities for raffle prizes, and thank-you card creations for the event sponsors.

“We ask that people arrive early because the hunt will start promptly at 10. There are 10,000 eggs that will be hidden, and they're going to be several different age-grouped areas,” said Meredith Dawson, Communications Specialist for the City of Great Falls.

Families are encouraged to bring their own baskets and dress warmly for the weather. Organizers say it’s not just one of the biggest egg hunts in Great Falls—it’s also a chance for families to create lasting memories together.

